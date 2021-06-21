The Spun

The NCAA Has Responded To The Supreme Court Ruling

Mark Emmert, NCAA president, speaks before the Final Four. His organization oversees major college sports, including FBS college football and Division I college basketball.MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - APRIL 04: President of the National Collegiate Athletic Association Mark Emmert speaks to the media ahead of the Men's Final Four at U.S. Bank Stadium on April 04, 2019 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Maxx Wolfson/Getty Images)

The fight against the NCAA to compensate college athletes took a giant step forward on Monday.

The Supreme Court of the United States ruled on Monday 9-0 against the NCAA. The ruling affirms an antitrust law can no longer be used as a way to prevent payments to athletes. The ruling is a major victory for collegiate athletes.

“Put simply, this suit involves admitted horizontal price fixing in a market where the defendants exercise monopoly control,” wrote Justice Neil Gorsuch, via CNBC.com.

Mark Emmert and the NCAA have since issued a response to the ruling.

“While today’s decision preserves the lower court ruling, it also reaffirms the NCAA’s authority to adopt reasonable rules and repeatedly notes that the NCAA remains free to articulate what are and are not truly educational benefits, consistent with the NCAA’s mission to support student-athletes.

“‘Even though the decision does not directly address name, image and likeness, the NCAA remains committed to supporting NIL benefits for student-athletes,’ said NCAA President Mark Emmert. ‘Additionally, we remain committed to working with Congress to chart a path forward, which is a point the Supreme Court expressly stated in its ruling.'”

It’s only a matter of time before college athletes are compensated for their contributions to schools.

Monday’s Supreme Court ruling was a major step forward in such a quest.

Mark Emmert clearly realizes what’s ahead for college athletics in regards to athlete compensation.


