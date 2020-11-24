The New Mexico Bowl Won’t Be Played In New Mexico

You’d think the New Mexico Bowl would be played in the state of New Mexico, as it usually is – but not in 2020.

The bowl game is typically played at Dreamstyle Stadium located at the University of New Mexico in Albuquerque, New Mexico. The New Mexico Bowl has announced a change of plans for its upcoming postseason game.

The state of New Mexico has altered its state health guidelines, meaning the New Mexico Bowl has had to adjust its location. The bowl game announced on Tuesday it will now be played in Texas.

The New Mexico Bowl will be played in Frisco, Texas at Toyota Stadium. The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET on Dec. 24.

Game on! The New Mexico Bowl will indeed take place this season, despite the state of New Mexico announcing new public health guidelines. Texas will be the new and temporary location for the Christmas Eve game.

San Diego State defeated Central Michigan in last year’s New Mexico Bowl. The Aztecs dropped 48 points on the Chippewas, winning their 10th game of the season in the process.

The New Mexico Bowl is likely one of several bowl games that’ll have to change locations in light of certain state health guidelines.