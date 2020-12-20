With the College Football Playoff schedule in place, the next step for bowl season was to fill the remaining New Year’s Six games.

That step has now been taken. The matchups for all four of the remaining New Year’s Six bowls were released this afternoon.

Texas A&M, the odd man out in the Playoff, will get a date with North Carolina in the Orange Bowl as a consolation prize. In the Peach Bowl, Cincinnati, the Group of Five’s top team, will face Georgia out of the SEC.

In the Cotton Bowl, we might have the best New Year’s Six matchup of all, at least on paper. Sixth-ranked Oklahoma will meet Florida, the SEC East champion and conference runner-up.

Finally, Pac-12 champion Oregon will take on Big 12 runner-up Iowa State in the Fiesta Bowl.

New Year's Six matchups are set: Capital One Orange Bowl:

N. Carolina-Texas A&M Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl:

Cincinnati-Georgia Goodyear Cotton Bowl:

Oklahoma-Florida PlayStation Fiesta Bowl:

Oregon-Iowa State — FBSchedules.com (@FBSchedules) December 20, 2020

As we hinted at earlier, Texas A&M had the biggest beef when it comes to being left out of the Playoff.

As for being excluded from the New Year’s Six, Coastal Carolina and Indiana each have legitimate gripes.

Three-loss Iowa State finished ahead of 11-0 Coastal Carolina and they had a common opponent that beat ISU. — Chris Vannini 😷 (@ChrisVannini) December 20, 2020

Betting lines for the New Year’s Six games should be out shortly. They’ve already been released for the CFP semifinals.

The Cotton Bowl is set for December 30, while the Peach Bowl will take place on New Year’s Day. Both the Orange and Fiesta Bowls will kick off on January 2.

The entire New Year’s Six will be televised on ESPN.