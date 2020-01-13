Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson played college football at the University of Miami. His defensive line coach during his time with the Hurricanes: Ed Orgeron.

Coach O is now set to lead LSU into the College Football Playoff national championship game against Clemson this evening.

LSU got Johnson to narrate its final national championship hype video heading into tonight’s game.

Johnson also tweeted out a cool message for his former coach.

“Hype video for tonight’s NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME. What many don’t know is LSU’s head coach Ed Orgeron was my defensive line coach and early mentor at University of Miami,” he wrote. “He taught me a lot – lessons that I’d finally understand years later as a man. # LetsGeaux.”

Hype videos don’t get much cooler than that.

LSU and Clemson are set to kick off at 8 p.m. E.T.

The game will be on ESPN.