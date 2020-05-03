The Rock’s Tweet About Playing In Canadian Football League Going Viral

It’s well-known that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson played college football at the University of Miami before his legendary wrestling career. What may not be quite as well known is that he had a very brief stint in the Canadian Football League, too.

Yesterday was The Rock’s 48th birthday. To celebrate, the Calgary Stampeders, who he was cut by after half a season, posted some old photos of him in their uniform.

The 23-year-old future WWF Champion looks absolutely huge in the photos – he has legs like tree trunks. But even he admitted that his haircut was pretty bad too.

“I may have been broke with a s–t haircut, but at least I didn’t skip leg day,” The Rock tweeted today. “Thanks for the love, Stamps. Forever grateful for the those tough times.”

Sadly, his initial dream of playing professional football didn’t pan out. He was cut by the Stampeders after just a few months.

But rather than keep trying to play football, Dwayne Johnson decided to try his hand at professional wrestling – the industry that his father and grandfather had become so famous in.

The rest is history.

How might the world have been different if The Rock had built a career in the Canadian Football League?