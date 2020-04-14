The SEC Could Make History In The 2020 NFL Draft

Every year, the NFL Draft is awash in SEC football talent. The 2020 NFL Draft will be no different.

In fact, this year might be even more special than usual. The conference has a chance to set a major record in the first round next Thursday.

ESPN’s Chris Fallica has the research for us. No conference has ever had more than eight of the top 20 picks. That’s a mark that has been hit three times, most recently by the SEC seven years ago.

In the most recent Mel Kiper mock draft, 11 of the top 20 picks are from the SEC. The 21st overall pick–Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs–is as well, meaning there’s a chance that the league could obliterate the current record for most selections in the top 20.

In Mel Kiper's latest mock draft, 11 of the Top 18 and 12 of the Top 21 are from the SEC. No conference has had more than 8 of the Top 20 in a single draft (ACC 2006, SEC 2012, 2013). The record for an entire 1st round is 12 (ACC 2006, SEC 2013, 2017) — Chris Fallica (@chrisfallica) April 14, 2020

Obviously, Kiper is but one pundit projecting the draft. But let’s do the math really quickly.

Six SEC players–LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and offensive tackle Jedrick Willis, Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown and Georgia offensive tackle Andrew Thomas–are basically mortal locks to be picked in the top 20. After that, all that would be needed for the conference to break the record would be three additional players getting chosen that early.

Could three prospects out of this group–Alabama’s Ruggs and safety Xavier McKinney, Florida cornerback C.J. Henderson, LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson and pass rusher K’Lavon Chaisson and South Carolina defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw–join those six in going off the board in the first 20 picks?

It seems to be a likely bet.