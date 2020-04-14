The Spun

The SEC Could Make History In The 2020 NFL Draft

Lloyd Cushenberry prepares to snap the ball.ATLANTA, GEORGIA - DECEMBER 07: Lloyd Cushenberry III #79 of the LSU Tigers prepares to snap the ball in the first half against the Georgia Bulldogs during the SEC Championship game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Every year, the NFL Draft is awash in SEC football talent. The 2020 NFL Draft will be no different.

In fact, this year might be even more special than usual. The conference has a chance to set a major record in the first round next Thursday.

ESPN’s Chris Fallica has the research for us. No conference has ever had more than eight of the top 20 picks. That’s a mark that has been hit three times, most recently by the SEC seven years ago.

In the most recent Mel Kiper mock draft, 11 of the top 20 picks are from the SEC. The 21st overall pick–Alabama wide receiver Henry Ruggs–is as well, meaning there’s a chance that the league could obliterate the current record for most selections in the top 20.

Obviously, Kiper is but one pundit projecting the draft. But let’s do the math really quickly.

Six SEC players–LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, Alabama quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, wide receiver Jerry Jeudy and offensive tackle Jedrick Willis, Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown and Georgia offensive tackle Andrew Thomas–are basically mortal locks to be picked in the top 20. After that, all that would be needed for the conference to break the record would be three additional players getting chosen that early.

Could three prospects out of this group–Alabama’s Ruggs and safety Xavier McKinney, Florida cornerback C.J. Henderson, LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson and pass rusher K’Lavon Chaisson and South Carolina defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw–join those six in going off the board in the first 20 picks?

It seems to be a likely bet.

