The Week 7 Coaches’ Poll Top 25 Has Been Released

We’ve got a new Coaches Poll top 25 hot off the presses following an eventful Week 7 in college football.

There’s no changes at the top, with Clemson and Alabama still holding the first two spots. However, Notre Dame moves up to No. 3 by virtue of Georgia losing to the Crimson Tide.

The Fighting Irish didn’t play well on Saturday, but they’ll gladly take the boost of one spot. Meanwhile, North Carolina fell seven paces after being shocked by Florida State.

Auburn, Tennessee and Louisiana each dropped out of the rankings after losses, while we welcome NC State, Marshall and Coastal Carolina to the poll.

Here’s the full top 25, from USA TODAY:

Clemson Alabama Notre Dame Georgia Ohio State Oklahoma State Penn State Florida Texas A&M Cincinnati Miami (Fla.) BYU North Carolina Wisconsin Oregon SMU Michigan Iowa State Kansas State Virginia Tech Minnesota NC State USC Coastal Carolina Marshall

Next weekend’s poll should look a lot different. The Big Ten is starting, and we’ll get to see if Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin and Michigan can shoot up the charts with wins.

The new Associated Press top 25 will be out later this afternoon.