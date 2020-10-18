The Spun

The Week 7 Coaches’ Poll Top 25 Has Been Released

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones against Arkansas.TUSCALOOSA, ALABAMA - OCTOBER 26: Mac Jones #10 of the Alabama Crimson Tide warms up prior to facing the Arkansas Razorbacks at Bryant-Denny Stadium on October 26, 2019 in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

We’ve got a new Coaches Poll top 25 hot off the presses following an eventful Week 7 in college football.

There’s no changes at the top, with Clemson and Alabama still holding the first two spots. However, Notre Dame moves up to No. 3 by virtue of Georgia losing to the Crimson Tide.

The Fighting Irish didn’t play well on Saturday, but they’ll gladly take the boost of one spot. Meanwhile, North Carolina fell seven paces after being shocked by Florida State.

Auburn, Tennessee and Louisiana each dropped out of the rankings after losses, while we welcome NC State, Marshall and Coastal Carolina to the poll.

Here’s the full top 25, from USA TODAY:

  1. Clemson
  2. Alabama
  3. Notre Dame
  4. Georgia
  5. Ohio State
  6. Oklahoma State
  7. Penn State
  8. Florida
  9. Texas A&M
  10. Cincinnati
  11. Miami (Fla.)
  12. BYU
  13. North Carolina
  14. Wisconsin
  15. Oregon
  16. SMU
  17. Michigan
  18. Iowa State
  19. Kansas State
  20. Virginia Tech
  21. Minnesota
  22. NC State
  23. USC
  24. Coastal Carolina
  25. Marshall

Next weekend’s poll should look a lot different. The Big Ten is starting, and we’ll get to see if Ohio State, Penn State, Wisconsin and Michigan can shoot up the charts with wins.

The new Associated Press top 25 will be out later this afternoon.


