There Are 2 Bowl Games On Friday - Here's The Schedule

The 2022 bowl season will kick off this Friday with two intriguing matchups on the schedule.

The action kicks off at 11:30 a.m. with the Bahamas Bowl. Miami (OH) will take on UAB at Thomas A. Robinson National Stadium.

Oddsmakers have UAB listed as a double-digit favorite for this game. This will be the Blazers' final game under interim coach Bryant Vincent.

ESPN will televise the Bahamas Bowl. Steve Levy and Joey Galloway will be on the call with Kris Budden reporting from the sidelines.

Next up on the schedule is the Cure Bowl. This year's matchup features No. 25 UTSA and No. 24 Troy.

UTSA and Troy finished the regular season with 11-2 records. Roadrunners quarterback Frank Harris has been outstanding this year, completing 71.1 percent of his pass attempts for 3,865 yards with 31 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

The Cure Bowl will also be available on ESPN. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. ET from Exploria Stadium.

Beth Mowins, Kirk Morrison and Stormy Buonantony will be on the call for this game.