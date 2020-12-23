There Are 2 Bowl Games Today – Here’s The Schedule

The 2020 college football regular season came to a close over the weekend, but bowl season is already in full swing.

On Monday afternoon, Appalachian State squared off against North Texas. The Mountaineers entered as the heavy favorite and showed why, racking up 500 rushing yards en route to a 56-28 win.

Tuesday’s night games didn’t disappoint either. In the early window, Nevada entered as a slight underdog against Tulane, but dispelled the underdog notion very quickly.

The Wolf Pack opened a 19-0 lead before winning the game by a final score of 38-27. In the late window, BYU faced off against UCF in what was expected to be a high-scoring affair.

Cougars quarterback Zach Wilson threw for 425 yards and had five total touchdowns in a 49-23 win over UCF.

College football fans won’t have to wait much longer for more college football action, though.

Here’s the schedule for today:

Louisiana Tech vs. Georgia Southern at 3:00 p.m. ET on ESPN

Memphis vs. Florida Atlantic at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN

Both games are expected to be low-scoring – relative to the rest of the college football landscape, that is.

Georgia Southern enters as a 6.5-point favorite over Louisiana Tech. The Eagles, though, have lost three of their past four games.

Meanwhile Memphis is an 8.5-point favorite over FAU. The Tigers have a high-flying offense, but struggle on the defensive side of the ball.