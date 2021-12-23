There are 2 CFB Bowl Games Today – Here’s The Schedule

On Wednesday night, college football fans had to get their bowl game fix off of just one game – thankfully it was a good one.

The Missouri Tigers faced off against the Army Black Knights in the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl. Missouri got off to a solid start and carried a 13-7 lead into halftime.

However, the Black Knights came storming back in the second half and eventually hit a walk-off field goal en route to a 24-22 win. That game was enough to hold fans over until today.

This Thursday afternoon, there are two bowl games on the slate.

Here’s the schedule:

North Texas vs. Miami (OH) in the Frisco Football Classic at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

UCF vs. Florida in the Union Home Mortgage Gasparilla Bowl at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN

The former will be a nice appetizer for the game fans are most excited about. The in-state showdown between UCF and Florida sold out in just two days.

Who will win?