There Are 2 College Football Bowl Games Today – Here’s The Schedule

The 2021 college football regular season came to a close last week with an epic rivalry game between Army and Navy.

The Midshipmen shocked the college football world with 17-13 victory over a heavily-favored Army team. With the final regular season game gone it’s time to shift our attention to the bowl games.

Thankfully, the football world didn’t have to wait too long. There are two bowl games today – with one starting in the early afternoon.

Here’s the schedule:

Middle Tennessee vs. Toledo in the Bahamas Bowl at 12:00 p.m. ET on ESPN

Northern Illinois vs. Coastal Carolina in the Tailgreeter Cure Bowl at 6:00 p.m. ET on ESPN 2

The Bahamas Bowl tends to deliver some drama – whether it’s for weather-related issues or just a crazy game. Meanwhile, Coastal Carolina and Northern Illinois should provide a spectacle for fans in the final game of the day.

Who will win each game?