There Are 2 College Football Games Today – Here’s The Schedule

The 2020 college football season kicked off last Saturday night, when Austin Peay took on Central Arkansas. We’ve got more games scheduled for this weekend, including a couple of contests set for this evening.

The first two FBS games of the season are set for tonight.

Central Arkansas, which beat Austin Peay, 24-17, is set to get back in action this evening. They’re one of four teams playing tonight.

Here’s the full Thursday night schedule.

College football on Thursday night, Sept. 3

8:00 p.m. E.T.: Central Arkansas (1-0) at UAB, Legion Field in Birmingham, AL (ESPN3)

9:00 p.m. E.T.: South Alabama at Southern Mississippi at M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, MS (CBSSN)

Neither game is expected to be very close, as UAB is favored by 18.5 points and Southern Miss is favored by 16 points. Still, hopefully we’ll get some excitement.

The first game of the 2020 college football season featured a 75-yard touchdown on the first play from scrimmage.

75 YARDS TO THE 🏠 Welcome to the 2020 College Football season. pic.twitter.com/n0iuLh7qS1 — PFF College (@PFF_College) August 30, 2020

Hopefully we’ll get more plays like that during the two games scheduled to be played on Thursday evening.

The 2020 college football season will continue on Saturday, as several games are set to be played over the weekend. The ACC, Big 12 and SEC will begin their seasons later in the month.