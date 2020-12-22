There Are 2 Notable Bowl Games Today – Here’s The Schedule

The 2020 college football regular season came to a close over the weekend, but bowl season has already begun.

On Monday afternoon, Appalachian State squared off against North Texas. The Mountaineers opened as the heavy favorite and showed why with a dominant performance.

Appalachian State racked up 500 rushing yards en route to a 56-28 win. College football fans don’t have to wait for more college football action, though.

There are two more games today, starting with a bout between Tulane and Nevada. Not long after, one of the country’s best quarterbacks – Zach Wilson – takes the field as BYU faces off against UCF.

Here’s the full schedule:

Tulane vs. Nevada at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

UCF vs. BYU at 7:00 p.m. ET on ESPN

The Green Wave enter as a slight favorite over the Wolf Pack, who have lost just two games on the season. Unfortunately those two losses all came in the final three games of the year.

As for the Green Wave, Tulane has won four of its past five games.

The late window provides a true spectacle for college football fans. BYU quarterback Zach Wilson has had a meteoric rise up NFL draft boards this season and is now viewed as a potential top-10 pick.

Wilson has thrown for 3,267 yards with 30 touchdowns and just three interceptions on the season. His counterpart today, UCF quarterback Dillon Gabriel is every bit his equal, though.

Gabriel has thrown for 3,353 yards with 30 touchdowns and just four interceptions – in two fewer games.