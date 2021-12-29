There Are 3 CFB Bowl Games Today – Here’s The Schedule

The college football bowl season rolled on with four games on Tuesday in what turned into a terrible showing for the SEC.

Houston took down Auburn in the Birmingham Bowl by a final score of 17-13. Later that afternoon, Air Force put together a tremendous performance against Louisville, winning the First Responder Bowl by a final score of 31-28.

Just a few hours later, the SEC suffered another embarrassing defeat. Texas Tech destroyed Mike Leach and the Mississippi State Bulldogs 34-7.

The SEC will get a slight reprieve today, though. The conference can’t lose a game because it doesn’t play a game. However, there are three other intriguing bowl matchups this afternoon.

Here’s the schedule:

Maryland vs. Virginia Tech in the New Era Pinstripe Bowl at 2:15 p.m. ET on ESPN

No. 19 Clemson vs. Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl at 5:45 p.m. ET on ESPN

No. 14 Oregon vs. No. 16 Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl at 9:15 p.m. ET on ESPN

There was supposed to be a fourth game on the docket today as well. SMU and Virginia were scheduled to face off in the inaugural Fenway Bowl, but COVID-19 and injury concerns forced a cancellation.

Regardless, these three matchups should provide for plenty of entertainment for fans.