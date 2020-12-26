There Are 3 College Football Bowl Games Today – Here’s The Schedule

The Christmas season is over, meaning college football’s bowl season is starting to heat up.

Football fans have been treated to several bowl games already as teams like Appalachian State, BYU and Hawaii have walked away from their respective bowls with big-time victories. Just yesterday, Buffalo stifled the Marshall offense to win the Camelia Bowl.

We’re now under a week away until the College Football Playoff semifinals begin. But football fans don’t have to wait until then to catch some more college football action.

Three bowl games take place throughout the day on Saturday. Here’s a look at the intriguing lineup.

No. 19 Louisiana vs. UTSA at 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC

Western Kentucky vs. Georgia State at 3:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Liberty vs. No. 12 Coastal Carolina at 7:30 p.m. on ESPN

Liberty vs. Coastal Carolina in the Cure Bowl should be one of the best games of the entire bowl season.

The Chanticleers were left out of a New Year’s Six bowl, despite finishing 11-0 with a win over No. 16 BYU (the same BYU team that beat UCF by 26 points in the Boca Raton Bowl). Coastal Carolina should’ve received a shot to play against a Power Five opponent, but here we are.

Liberty, meanwhile, is another program hoping to gain some respect on the national level. Hugh Freeze has worked wonders while leading the Flames this season.

Liberty and Coastal Carolina get going at 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN. Before then, college football fans will want to tune into ABC and ESPN to catch Louisiana-UTSA and Western Kentucky-Georgia State.