There Are 3 Major Bowl Games Today - Here's The Schedule

FAYETTEVILLE, AR - SEPTEMBER 11: Head coach Steve Sarkisian of the Texas Longhorns on the sidelines during the game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Donald W. Reynolds Stadium on September 11, 2021 in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The Razorbacks defeated the Longhorns 21-40. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

College football fans have a nice slate of games scheduled for this Thursday.

The action kicks off with Syracuse and Minnesota in the Pinstripe Bowl. This game will be played at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.

Then, Oklahoma will square off against Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl. Although this has been a disappointing season for the Sooners, a win over the Seminoles would be a nice way for Brent Venables to finish his first year.

The final game on Thursday's schedule features Texas and Washington. This year's edition of the Alamo Bowl should be thrilling.

Here's the full schedule for this Thursday:

Syracuse vs. Minnesota at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN

Oklahoma vs. Florida State at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN

Texas vs. Washington at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN

The Big 12 has a real chance to improve its bowl season record this Thursday.

Who are you picking for these games?