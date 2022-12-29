There Are 3 Major Bowl Games Today - Here's The Schedule
College football fans have a nice slate of games scheduled for this Thursday.
The action kicks off with Syracuse and Minnesota in the Pinstripe Bowl. This game will be played at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx.
Then, Oklahoma will square off against Florida State in the Cheez-It Bowl. Although this has been a disappointing season for the Sooners, a win over the Seminoles would be a nice way for Brent Venables to finish his first year.
The final game on Thursday's schedule features Texas and Washington. This year's edition of the Alamo Bowl should be thrilling.
Here's the full schedule for this Thursday:
- Syracuse vs. Minnesota at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN
- Oklahoma vs. Florida State at 5:30 p.m. ET on ESPN
- Texas vs. Washington at 9 p.m. ET on ESPN
The Big 12 has a real chance to improve its bowl season record this Thursday.
Who are you picking for these games?