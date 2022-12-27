There Are 4 Bowl Games Today - Here's The Schedule
College football fans are in for a treat this Tuesday. There are four bowl games on the schedule, with the first matchup starting at noon.
The action kicks off with Georgia Southern and Buffalo in the Camellia Bowl. This will take place at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama.
A few hours later, Memphis and Utah State will square off in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl. These two programs will square off at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.
Later on, Coastal Carolina will take on East Carolina in the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl.
Tuesday's slate of games concludes with Wisconsin and Oklahoma State in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.
Here's the full schedule for this Tuesday:
- Georgia Southern vs. Buffalo at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN
- Memphis vs. Utah State at 3:15 p.m. ET on ESPN
- Coastal Carolina vs. East Carolina at 6:45 p.m. ET on ESPN
- Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State at 10:15 p.m. ET on ESPN
Tuesdays aren't exactly exciting for football fans. This Tuesday, however, will be an exception to the rule.
Who do you got in these upcoming bowl games?