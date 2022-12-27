There Are 4 Bowl Games Today - Here's The Schedule

STILLWATER, OK - NOVEMBER 28 : Head Coach Mike Gundy of the Oklahoma State Cowboys waits for his players to leave the field after the game against the Oklahoma Sooners November 28, 2015 at Boone Pickens Stadium in Stillwater, Oklahoma. Oklahoma defeated Oklahoma State 58-23.(Photo by Brett Deering/Getty Images)

College football fans are in for a treat this Tuesday. There are four bowl games on the schedule, with the first matchup starting at noon.

The action kicks off with Georgia Southern and Buffalo in the Camellia Bowl. This will take place at the Cramton Bowl in Montgomery, Alabama.

A few hours later, Memphis and Utah State will square off in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl. These two programs will square off at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.

Later on, Coastal Carolina will take on East Carolina in the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl.

Tuesday's slate of games concludes with Wisconsin and Oklahoma State in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

Here's the full schedule for this Tuesday:

Georgia Southern vs. Buffalo at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN

Memphis vs. Utah State at 3:15 p.m. ET on ESPN

Coastal Carolina vs. East Carolina at 6:45 p.m. ET on ESPN

Wisconsin vs. Oklahoma State at 10:15 p.m. ET on ESPN

Tuesdays aren't exactly exciting for football fans. This Tuesday, however, will be an exception to the rule.

Who do you got in these upcoming bowl games?