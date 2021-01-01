There Are 4 Major Bowl Games Today – Here’s The Schedule

On Friday afternoon, the college football bowl season rolls on with four games on the schedule – including two College Football Playoff semifinal games.

It all starts with a top-10 matchup between Kirby Smart and the Georgia Bulldogs and Cincinnati and head coach Luke Fickell. Earlier this week, the latter made headlines for his comment about Georgia.

“I know I might make some people mad with that,” Fickell told reporters after calling Georgia the toughest opponent he will have faced at Cincinnati. He, of course, was referring to Ohio State, which beat Cincinnati 42-0 in 2019.

Just an hour after that game kicks off, Auburn faces off against Northwestern in the Citrus Bowl. A few hours later, the party really starts with the two College Football Playoff semifinal games.

Here’s the full schedule:

No. 9 Cincinnati vs. No. 8 Georgia – 12:00 p.m. ET on ESPN

Auburn vs. No. 19 Northwestern – 1:00 p.m. ET on ABC

No. 1 Alabama vs. N0. 4 Notre Dame – 4:00 p.m. on ESPN

No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 3 Ohio State – 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN

Alabama enters its semifinal game against Notre Dame as a heavy favorite. The Crimson Tide are expected to take down the Fighting Irish with relative ease.

Meanwhile, Clemson and Ohio State are expected to have a hard-fought rematch of their semifinal game from last season. The Tigers are a touchdown favorite to repeat their victory over the Buckeyes – just like last year.