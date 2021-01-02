There Are 4 More Bowl Games Today – Here’s The Schedule

The College Football Playoff semifinal games might be over, but bowl season rolls on this weekend with a full slate of Saturday games.

Alabama and Ohio State punched their tickets to the national title game with absolutely dominant performances against Notre Dame and Clemson, respectively.

The Crimson Tide were expected to win in blowout fashion, but Ohio State entered its game as the underdog. The Buckeyes didn’t listen to the outside noise and blew out one of the title favorites.

With those games in the rearview, it’s time to focus on the Saturday slate. Several top-25 matchups headline today’s action.

Here’s the full schedule:

No. 23 NC State vs. Kentucky – 12:00 p.m. ET on ESPN

Ole Miss vs. No. 11 Indiana – 12:30 p.m. ET on ABC

No. 25 Oregon vs. No. 10 Iowa State – 4:00 p.m. on ESPN

No. 5 Texas A&M vs. No. 13 North Carolina – 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN

It’s a full slate of games that will pit some of the top conferences against each other.

First things first, NC State and Kentucky square off in what could be a defensive battle. Shortly after that, Indiana’s stout defense will be tested against one of the SEC’s top offenses in Ole Miss.

Oregon hopes to show its early losses on the season were a fluke against an 8-3 Iowa State team.

Perhaps the best game of the day sits in the night spot, with high-powered offenses going at it. Texas A&M and North Carolina should provide plenty of fireworks.