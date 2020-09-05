The Spun

There Are 6 College Football Games Today – Here’s The Schedule

Pom Squad of the Memphis Tigers celebrate with the fans after a game against the Ole Miss Rebels at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium.MEMPHIS, TN - OCTOBER 17: Pom Squad of the Memphis Tigers celebrate with the fans after a game against the Ole Miss Rebels at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium on October 17, 2015 in Memphis, Tennessee. The Tigers defeated the Rebels 37-24. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Just over a week ago, college football made its return to televisions around the country as FCS foes Central Arkansas and Austin Peay did battle.

On Saturday afternoon, the college football season rolls on with an intriguing slate of games. In total, 12 teams will be in action with the first game starting at 1:00 p.m. ET and the last kicking off at 9:00 p.m. ET.

That means football fans will likely have nearly 12 hours of college football to watch today. It doesn’t get much better than that, especially considering the season could not have happened at all.

Without further ago, here’s the full slate of games coming up on Saturday afternoon:

  • Eastern Kentucky at Marshall – 1:00 p.m. ET on ESPN
  • Middle Tennessee at Army – 1:30 p.m. ET on CBSSN
  • SMU at Texas State – 4:30 p.m. ET on ESPN
  • Houston Baptist at North Texas – 7:30 p.m. ET on ESPN3
  • Arkansas State at Memphis – 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN
  • Stephen F. Austin at UTEP – 9:00 p.m. ET on ESPN3

The heavy-hitters in action on Saturday will be in the Arkansas State and Memphis game, which both put together solid seasons in 2019.

While it’s not the sexiest slate of games, it will give fans something to do this weekend – other than yard work.

Just a few days later, the biggest game of the year – so far – will take place. BYU and Navy face off on Monday night at 8:00 p.m. ET on ESPN.


