There Are 8 Major Schools 'College GameDay' Hasn't Visited

ESPN's College GameDay has traveled to many college campuses since beginning live broadcasts in 1993.

As noted by Chris "The Bear" Fallica, the iconic pre-game show has set up shop at all but eight Power Five schools. Despite its vast reach, College GameDay has yet to emanate from Cal, Duke, Illinois, Kansas, Maryland, Rutgers, Syracuse, and Virginia.

Syracuse.com reporter Brent Axe said ESPN nearly chose the Orange when they hosted Clemson in 2019. However, the show changed course after Syracuse suffered a 63-20 loss to Maryland.

Most of these programs are far more celebrated for men's college basketball than football. A hoops version of GameDay would have aired from Syracuse, Kansas, and especially Duke a handful of times.

But these teams will have to make considerable strides to get off this dubious list in 2022.

Per NCAA.com, Ohio State has hosted a record 21 times ahead of Alabama (16) and Florida and LSU (13 each). College GameDay will once again emanate from Columbus when the Buckeyes open the season against Notre Dame on Sept. 5.

That's not the show's first installment of the 2022 campaign. ESPN will hold a special one-hour edition on Thursday night before Pittsburgh takes on West Virginia at Acrisure Stadium.

Which of these schools is most deserving of hosting College GameDay?