There Are Major Travel Issues Getting Out Of Columbus

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - DECEMBER 07: Ohio State Buckeyes football helmet before the BIG Ten Football Championship Game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Lucas Oil Stadium on December 07, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images) Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Ohio State's football program has arrived in Atlanta, ahead of Saturday night's College Football Playoff game against No. 1 seed Georgia.

But while the Buckeyes have arrived down South, the rest of Ohio State nation is having some difficulty getting out of Columbus.

Southwest is apparently having major flight problems getting out of Columbus. It's not the only airline having issues, as a lot of flights across the country have been delayed or canceled.

Some Ohio State reporters have had to get in the car and drive all the way down to Atlanta instead.

The situation in Atlanta doesn't appear to be much better, unfortunately.

Hopefully everyone will get to the College Football Playoff semifinal game in a safe and timely manner.

Kickoff between the Buckeyes and the Bulldogs is set for 8 p.m. E.T. on Saturday night.

The game will be airing on ESPN.