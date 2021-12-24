There Are No College Football Bowl Games Today – Here’s Why

The college football bowl season officially kicked off one week ago today and fans have received quite the show.

Unfortunately, the streak of bowl games came to an end today. Late Thursday night, Hawai’i announced it would not be participating in its bowl game against Memphis on Friday.

“The recent surge in COVID-19 cases has forced us to not participate in the game,” said Hawaii AD David Matlin. “We are disappointed for our players, coaches, and fans. ESPN and the EasyPost Hawai’i Bowl staff did everything they could for us and we appreciate their valiant effort throughout the week.”

ESPN released a statement confirming the cancellation. In addition to the canceled game, Memphis had already made the long trip to Hawaii to play the game in the first place.

At least they’ll get to spend a few days on vacation – even if they can’t play the game.

This is the second bowl game this week to have a team drop out due to COVID-19 and other various injuries. Earlier in the week, Texas A&M dropped out of the Gator Bowl against Wake Forest.

Thankfully, the Aggies did so with plenty of time for the Gator Bowl to find a replacement. Instead of facing off against Texas A&M, the Demon Deacons will square off against Rutgers.