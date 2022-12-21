There's 1 College Football Bowl Game Today - Here's The Schedule

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - AUGUST 23: An exterior view of the Caesars Superdome on August 23, 2021 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

Bowl season chugs along on Wednesday with a matchup from the Big Easy.

There's only one game on the docket today--the R+L Carries New Orleans Bowl between Western Kentucky and South Alabama.

Kickoff is set for 9 p.m. ET from the Caesars Superdome. ESPN will broadcast the action.

Western Kentucky finished 8-5 in the regular season. The Hilltoppers are playing in their ninth bowl game in the last 11 years and are aiming to push their all-time bowl record to 6-3.

South Alabama, meanwhile, went 10-2 this fall and finished second in the Sun Belt West. The Jaguars are playing in the third bowl game in program history and are looking for their first bowl victory after losses in the 2014 Camellia Bowl and 2016 Arizona Bowl.

After just one bowl game each today and tomorrow, there will be two contests on Friday.