There's 1 Easy Frontrunner To Replace Ryan Day

COLUMBUS, OHIO - SEPTEMBER 24: Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day walks to the locker room before playing the Wisconsin Badgers at Ohio Stadium on September 24, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Gaelen Morse/Getty Images) Gaelen Morse/Getty Images

If Ohio State were to shock the college football world and part ways with Ryan Day this offseason, there's one first call the Buckeyes would make.

It might not be who you think.

No, it's not Urban Meyer or Luke Fickell. It's an NFL head coach.

Mike Vrabel, who starred collegiately at Ohio State and got his coaching start with the Buckeyes, is the easy first call for athletic director Gene Smith.

"If Ohio State wants to make a coaching change, it’s pretty simple. You make Vrabel say no and then you call Fickell. That’s it," Ben Axelrod tweeted.

It seems unlikely to happen, but you never know.

"I have Ohio State fans in my mentions who are convinced that Mike Vrabel—one of the five best HCs in the NFL—would take a college job where he's begging 17 year olds to play for him. Sorry, I can't see that one happening no matter how great that job would be if it opens," Matt Miller wrote.

Still, Ohio State fans can dream.

If the Buckeyes do part ways with Day at any point, the easy first call is to Mike Vrabel.