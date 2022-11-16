There's 1 Main Reason Why Ohio State Is Ranked Above Michigan

ANN ARBOR, MI - NOVEMBER 27: Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh and his staff celebrate a 4th down stop with less than one minute left in the game to seal The Michigan Wolverines 42-27 victory over the Ohio State Buckeyes game on Saturday November 27, 2021 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, MI. (Photo by Steven King/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Ohio State remained ahead of Michigan in the third set of College Football Playoff rankings.

Both Big Ten programs are 10-0, but the Buckeyes have ranked above the Wolverines each week. One key difference in their schedules has primarily caused a disparity between the two foes.

According to Bill Rabinowitz of The Columbus Dispatch, CFP chairman Boo Corrigan said Ohio State has the upper hand because of its Week 1 victory over Notre Dame. Meanwhile, Michigan feasted on a soft non-conference schedule to start the season.

Notre Dame entered the season ranked No. 5 before suffering a 21-10 loss to Ohio State. While the Fighting Irish got stunned by Marshall the following week, they're now 7-3 with impressive wins over Syracuse, BYU, and Clemson.

Outside of Notre Dame, neither Ohio State nor Michigan has played a ranked opponent other than Penn State. Of course, that will change when the Big Ten rivals collide on Nov. 26.

Whoever wins The Game will almost certainly get the last laugh when the CFP committee makes its final selections. Until then, Ohio State will play Maryland this Saturday while Michigan faces Illinois.