There's 1 Name Getting Mentioned To Replace Jim Harbaugh At Michigan

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 31: Head coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines is seen on the sideline during the second half against the TCU Horned Frogs in the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium on December 31, 2022 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images) Christian Petersen/Getty Images

It remains to be seen if Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh will make the jump to the National Football League in 2023.

But if he does, who will replace Harbaugh at Michigan?

It's early, but so far, there's been one prominent name mentioned for the potential head coaching vacancy.

South Carolina head coach Shane Beamer has been floated as a potential replacement for Harbaugh, if the Wolverines head coach leaves for the National Football League.

"Just heard @TomFornelli on the Cover 3 pod float Shane Beamer's name as a potential Michigan candidate if Harbaugh heads to the NFL. That never crossed my mind, but fending off Michigan would be much different than VA Tech. Does anyone think Shane would listen if Mich called?" one fan wrote.

Beamer surely wouldn't be the only head coach linked to Michigan if Harbaugh leaves.

However, the South Carolina head coach would almost surely listen if he's called.