There's 1 School Trending For No. 1 Quarterback Dylan Raiola

Who's going to land No. 1 overall quarterback recruit Dylan Raiola?

The five-star quarterback announced his de-commitment from Ohio State on Saturday. Almost immediately, one school was trending for his commitment.

While the Raiola family says that they will take their time making a decision, some believe that one school has emerged as the frontrunner for him.

Nebraska.

Raiola's father played at Nebraska. His uncle is currently on Matt Rhule's coaching staff.

Nebraska fans are already excited.

This is certainly worth watching.

"Well, this will be worth watching closely for Nebraska, obviously. Raiola, as you all know, is the son of a Nebraska legend and the nephew of the Huskers’ offensive line coach. He’s also the No. 1 prospect in his class and has visited Lincoln many times," Mitch Sherman tweeted.

Raiola is the No. 1 overall player among all of the recruiting services for 2024.

"Dylan Raiola’s uncle, Donovan, is the offensive line coach at Nebraska, the only coach Matt Rhule retained from the previous staff. It is fair to use the eye emojis in Lincoln," Ben Stevens tweeted.

