There’s 2 College Football Bowl Games Today–Here’s The Schedule

The year 2020 is ending, but the college football bowl season is just getting started. We’ve got a pair of intriguing matchups on the docket today.

This afternoon, Wake Forest and Wisconsin will meet in the always fun Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte. At the very least, we should get some entertaining tweets out of the game.

Kickoff for the Duke’s Mayo Bowl is set for noon ET on ESPN.

The scene is set pic.twitter.com/mrSDHwao6d — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 30, 2020

The second game of today’s bowl schedule is our first New Year’s Six bowl. Big 12 champion Oklahoma will take on SEC runner-up Florida in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic in Arlington, Texas.

The Sooners are looking for their first bowl win under Lincoln Riley. The program’s last bowl victory came in 2016, Bob Stoops’ final season.

Florida, meanwhile, has won back-to-back New Year’s Six Bowls under Dan Mullen, beating Virginia in the Orange Bowl last year and Michigan in the Peach Bowl in 2018. However, the Gators have had several key players opt out of tonight’s contest, putting them at a disadvantage.

Kickoff for the Cotton Bowl is set for 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.

We should have two quality bowls today to help take us into New Year’s Eve and then the CFP on New Year’s Day.