There’s A College Football Game Today – Here’s The Schedule

Over the past few weeks, many conferences around college football either canceled or postponed the college football season.

Conferences like the Pac-12 and MAC won’t be playing football this fall due to concerns over COVID-19. The Big Ten likely won’t be playing this fall either, though hope remains that the season could start around Thanksgiving.

While we don’t know if the college football season will be able to finish without significant hurdles, we do know that college football is back. That’s right, the game fans have been waiting months for returns on Saturday night.

Two FCS programs will do battle tonight in the first game of the season. Austin Peay and Central Arkansas get the party started with a contest on ESPN.

Sure, it’s not the sexiest matchup in the world, but at least football will be making it long-awaited return to televisions around the country.

Both teams found success during the 2019 season, with Austin Peay finishing with an 11-4 record, whereas Central Arkansas owned a 9-4 record.

In 2019, the Bears took down the Governors thanks to an incredible performance from quarterback Breylin Smith. He racked up 283 passing yards and three touchdowns en route to the 24-16 win.

Austin Peay and Central Arkansas will take the field for kickoff scheduled at 9:00 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast on ESPN.