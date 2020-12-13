We’ve heard the term “nightmare scenario” to describe an unwanted College Football Playoff outcome many times. But one analyst is taking it a step further with his “Armageddon scenario” for the postseason.

Taking to Twitter this morning, CBS analyst Dennis Dodd put forward a list of potential outcomes that would be “CFP Armageddon. It consists of four games: The SEC, ACC and Big Ten Championship games, along with the Tennessee-Texas A&M games.

If Florida, Notre Dame, Northwestern and Tennessee win those four games, everything becomes chaos. The entire landscape of college football changes with the combination of multi-loss at-large teams, undefeated teams, and Group of Five teams.

In Dodd’s scenario, one-loss Alabama and Notre Dame would be in. But that would still leave two spots to be filled by some combination of Florida, Cincinnati, USC, Northwestern, Clemson, Ohio State and Coastal Carolina.

It would be a lengthy debate in that voting room to be sure.

CFP Armageddon:

Florida wins

ND wins

Tenn wins

NW wins

(assuming Ala in)

Who ya got for 2 spots…

-2 loss conf champ Florida

-undef conf champ Cin

-undef conf champ USC

-1 loss conf champ NW

-2 loss at-large Clemson

-1 loss at-large Ohio State

-undef conf champ CCU

Need 2! — Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) December 13, 2020

But while that would be quite an Armageddon scenario, it seems exceptionally unlikely that even half of those outcomes occur.

Alabama and Ohio State seem like locks to win their respective games, and Texas A&M should have no problem beating Tennessee in their regular season finale. The Aggies will in all likelihood take the place of the ACC Championship Game loser.

Then again, a year as chaotic as 2020, what more perfect way could it end than with an earth-shattering shakeup in the College Football Playoff?

Maybe the Armageddon scenario isn’t as silly as it looks.