There's A New Betting Favorite For The National Championship

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JANUARY 01: A detailed view of the helmet of Armani Reeves #26 of the Ohio State Buckeyes celebrating after defeating the Alabama Crimson Tide in the All State Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 1, 2015 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide 42 to 35. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

The betting market has identified a new top contender to win college football's national championship.

As noted by ESPN's David Purdam, Ohio State is now the consensus betting favorite to win the title across major sportsbooks. It's the first time a school other than Alabama or Georgia is the consensus favorite in nearly two years.

The Buckeyes are listed at +200 on Caesars Sportsbook, narrowly ahead of the SEC juggernauts at +220 apiece. Ohio State is a +180 favorite on DraftKings and +190 leader on FanDuel.

"Besides that first game against Notre Dame, Ohio State has looked invincible," Joey Feazel, lead college football trader at Caesars Sportsbook, said in a company release. "But I think really the move to get Ohio State to the top of the board was because Georgia and Alabama have shown hints of being beatable."

Ohio State has cruised to a 37.6-point average margin of victory since a 21-10 win over Notre Dame to start the season. The Buckeyes have scored at least 45 points and allowed no more than 21 in each of those five blowouts.

Meanwhile, Georgia looked vulnerable when surviving a 26-22 win at Missouri in Week 5. Last Saturday, Texas A&M had the ball at the goal line with a chance to stun Alabama in Tuscaloosa.

The Crimson Tide suffered another close call when escaping with a 20-19 win over Texas, which played most of the game without Quinn Ewers, in Week 2.

Clemson, USC, and Michigan trail considerably behind the three consensus favorites.

The Buckeyes also haven't faced a major challenger since defeating the Fighting Irish. They'll follow a bye week by hosting Iowa before opposing Penn State on the road.

Meanwhile, Alabama could jump back into the top spot -- or fall further behind -- depending on Saturday's huge SEC matchup against No. 6 Tennessee.