There's A New No. 1 Class In 2023 Recruiting Rankings

COLUMBUS, OH - NOVEMBER 24: The Ohio State Marching Band performs the Script Ohio before the game against the Michigan Wolverines at Ohio Stadium on November 24, 2012 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Ohio State has been on a recruiting roll of late, and the Buckeyes' string of commitments has placed them atop the team rankings.

Following tonight's pledge from four-star cornerback Kayin Lee, Ohio State now has the No. 1 2023 recruiting class, according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings.

The Buckeyes (256.79 total points) overtook Notre Dame (251.59 points), their upcoming opponent in the 2022 season opener, for the top spot.

Ohio State currently has 14 verbal commitments for 2023, led by five-star wide receivers Brandon Inniss and Carnell Tate, both of whom committed last week.

The Buckeyes also have 11 four-star pledges and one three-star commit. Notre Dame, meanwhile, has one five-star locked in (defensive end Keon Keeley), along with 12 four-stars and two three-stars.

OSU and ND have separated themselves from even the other programs in the top five, so it could be a two-horse race for the No. 1 spot in the rankings, at least for the next few months.