There’s A New No. 1 Recruiting Class For 2020 After Rankings Update

The class of 2020 recruiting rankings has a new team at No. 1. Clemson held the No. 1 spot for the majority of the recruiting cycle, but the latest update from 247Sports made a significant change to the full rankings.

247Sports updated its player rankings, moving Alabama commit Bryce Young up to No. 2 – which was enough to lift the Crimson Tide into the top spot.

Those months of Clemson hold the No. 1 position came to a swift end as Nick Saban and company swooped in at the last second. However, the Tide weren’t the only ones to to pass the Tigers.

Georgia also swooped in to take over the No. 2 spot, leaving Clemson in third. The SEC now occupies three of the top four spots, as LSU slotted in at No. 4.

Here’s the top 10:

Alabama Georgia Clemson LSU Ohio State Texas A&M Auburn Florida Oklahoma Michigan

National Signing Day sits just one week away, so these rankings could change over the coming days. However, Alabama will likely retain the No. 1 spot, regardless of the commitments made on February 5.

It’s a big win for Nick Saban and company in a time when some were wondering if the Crimson Tide’s dynasty was coming to an end.