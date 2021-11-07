There’s Big Movement In This Week’s Coaches’ Poll Top 25

Another weekend of college football action is in the books and that means it’s time to look at the latest changes in the polls.

On Sunday afternoon, the newest Coaches Poll was released and there was plenty of change. Michigan State’s loss to an unranked Purdue team saw the Spartans drop three spots in the rankings.

However, Mel Tucker’s team wasn’t the one who saw the largest drop this weekend. Auburn tumbled six spots following a loss to the Texas A&M Aggies, while Baylor fell fives spots after a loss to TCU.

As for the team that improved their positions this weekend, Alabama jumped Cincinnati after a close win over rival LSU. The Bearcats struggled against Tulsa, which was the reason for the drop.

Here’s the full top-25.

Other big risers were Wisconsin – which jumped up seven spots in the rankings following a drubbing of Rutgers. BYU also saw a significant rise in the ranks, jumping up five spots.

While the AP and Coaches Polls will steal the spotlight today, the College Football Playoff rankings release on Tuesday night will have the most impact.

Who will be the top four teams?