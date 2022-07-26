There's Increased Chatter About Major College Football Playoff Expansion

INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JANUARY 10: Georgia Bulldogs QB Stetson Bennett (13) kisses the National Championship Trophy after the Alabama Crimson Tide versus the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff National Championship, on January 10, 2022, at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN.(Photo by Jeffrey Brown/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The College Football Playoff may not sit at four teams forever.

Ever since introducing the CFP in 2014, the NCAA has held a four-team postseason to declare a national championship. However, there's growing talk of a significant expansion.

ESPN's Pete Thamel reported "increased conversation" about a 16-team format. Big Ten athletic directors reportedly discussed a potential playoff multiplying this week.

“Sixteen just seems to be out there," Ohio State AD Gene Smith told Thamel. "You can’t ignore it.”

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey also addressed "increased chatter" about bumping the CFP to 16 teams at the SEC Media Days.

Meanwhile, Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren told reporters he's "100 percent supportive of College Football Playoff expansion."

As professional sports leagues continue to create more playoff games, it makes sense that college football would eventually follow. Additional postseason matchups will yield more TV revenue, which would further drive up exorbitant media-rights broadcast deals.

While the SEC and Big Ten continue to accumulate more power, a 16-team playoff can open the door for smaller-market programs to get rewarded for a standout season. Only 13 different schools have participated in eight playoffs thus far.

An expanded playoff eventually feels inevitable, but a change won't be imminent. After reaching a new deal in meetings earlier this year, the CFP will remain at four teams at least through the 2025 season.