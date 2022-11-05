Look: This Pat McAfee Moment Went Viral Today

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 10: Pat McAfee former Indianapolis Colts on the field during Dwight Freeney induction to the Indianapolis Colts Ring of Honor at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 10, 2019 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Once again, Pat McAfee proved that he's an excellent addition to ESPN's "College GameDay."

As celebrity guest picker Luke Bryan was discussing this Saturday's game between Clemson and Notre Dame, he provided an interesting explanation as to why he was picking against Dabo Swinney's squad.

"Lee Brice -- country music singer and Clemson fan -- never called me, he never reached out," Bryan said.

McAfee then cut off Bryan, saying, "That son of a b---h."

The rest of the "College GameDay" crew started hysterically laughing because of what McAfee said.

Bryan's reaction to McAfee's comment was great. He said, "Oh, we can say that now."

Kirk Herbstreit quickly shut down that idea, making this moment even funnier than it already was.

This comment from McAfee is going viral on Twitter, and rightfully so. It's one of the funniest moments in recent "College GameDay" history.

Hopefully, Lee Brice responds to Bryan and McAfee later this Saturday.