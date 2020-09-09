Tim Brando Releases His College Football Preseason Top 10

The 2020 college football season begins in earnest this weekend, with the ACC and Big 12 starting play. The SEC will kick off in two weeks.

To get you prepared for Power 5 competition, FOX Sports’ Tim Brando released his preseason top 10 rankings today. Brando will update his list on a weekly basis as the season progresses.

A longtime college football announcer, Brando’s rankings are usually a little different than what you see in the major polls. He forecasts how he thinks the season will play out, not where teams deserve to start off ranked. This year, he is uniquely high on one Big 12 program.

Clemson and Alabama lead off Brando’s rankings, to no surprise. It is mildly intriguing to see Oklahoma at No. 3 and even LSU at No. 4, considering all the Tigers have lost from last year’s championship team. But it’s when you get to No. 6 where things really get interesting.

That’s where Brando slots Matt Campbell and the Iowa State Cyclones, who are a fixture in the preseason polls but are not generally considered a top 10 team by pundits.

My CFB Preseason Top 10… pic.twitter.com/ahU1Zlevmq — Tim Brando (@TimBrando) September 9, 2020

Ohio State, Oregon and Penn State would all have likely made the cut for Brando, but alas, the Big Ten and Pac-12 say they won’t be playing this fall.

Overall, the usual suspects are represented in this top 10, with Iowa State being the major conversation starter.

Time will tell how prescient Brando’s projections will look.