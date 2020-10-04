College Football Coach Goes At Tim Cowlishaw After Saturday’s Game

A prominent college football head coach does not appear to be happy with Tim Cowlishaw.

The longtime Dallas columnist and Around the Horn panelist tweeted about the SMU student section getting ejected from Saturday’s game against Memphis.

The Mustangs’ entire student section was kicked out of Saturday’s win for violating COVID-19 protocols. The students did not appear to be practicing social distancing, so the police kicked them out.

“Hate to see these kids who pretty clearly pulled themselves up by their bootstraps getting dismissed like this…” Cowlishaw tweeted.

SMU head coach Sonny Dykes did not appear to appreciate the sarcastic tweet.

“Nothing like objective reporting by the Dallas Morning News,” he tweeted.

Cowlishaw responded.

“Nice to hear from you, Sonny, especially since you didn’t do any interviews during training camp and it took the conference and Football Writers Asso to get basic access to your team. People would report on your players if you would let them be interviewed. Congrats on the win,” he tweeted.

Dykes wasn’t done.

“You have my cell number. I’ve never once rejected an interview request from you. Never once. Didn’t like the way you characterized our student body. Criticize them if you want for not social distancing or wearing a mask. 79% of our student body receives some financial aid,” he tweeted back.

It doesn’t sound like these two will be meeting for coffee anytime soon…

SMU, meanwhile, improved to 4-0 with the win on Saturday.