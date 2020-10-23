Tim Tebow Names His 2 Heisman Trophy Favorites

The 2020 college football season is only a few weeks old, but the Heisman Trophy race is already underway.

This weekend, the Big Ten will kick off its season, likely adding at least one more star player to the race. Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields is a frontrunner for the award – even though he hasn’t played yet.

However, former Heisman Trophy winner and current college football analyst Tim Tebow has two other players in mind. He’s rolling with two players that have already stepped on the field.

On Friday, Tebow was asked who else besides Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence he thinks has a shot at the award. He pointed towards Alabama quarterback Mac Jones.

“I think Mac Jones has a real shot,” Tebow said on the show. “No one wanted to talk about him, they also talk ‘You’re losing Tua, one of the most accurate quarterbacks in college football history.’ But Mac Jones has come in and he’s fantastic and I love him because he has ice water in his veins and the moments not too big for him.”

Mac Jones leads the nation in yards per pass attempt at a whopping 13.2 ypa. Through just four games, Jones has thrown for 12 touchdowns and just two interceptions.

He’s throw for at least 400 yards and two touchdowns in each of this last three games.

Can Jones keep this up?