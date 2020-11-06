Tim Tebow Names The Key To Florida-Georgia Game

Florida and Georgia both have their College Football Playoff hopes on the line as they face off in an intriguing top-10 matchup this Saturday. Both the 3-1 Gators and the 4-1 Bulldogs will likely need to win out if they want a chance to finish in the top four at the end of the season.

Former Florida Heisman quarterback Tim Tebow shared his keys to the game for both sides heading into Saturday.

“I think it all comes down to style of play,” Tebow said on ESPN’s First Take. “Listen, Georgia’s the most physical team in the country on offense and defense. Georgia wants to take this and make this a backyard brawl. They want to turn this from the largest outdoor cocktail party into the largest fight. They want to get physical. They want to slow the game down. They want to have ground and pound on both sides of the ball.”

While Georgia hopes to utilize their physically-elite defense, the Gators rely more heavily on their offensive skill and execution. Tebow believes Florida can get it done if they don’t play the Bulldog’s physical brand of football.

“If Florida’s able to turn this to kind of basketball on grass, Florida has a huge advantage. But if it’s a style of play that Georgia wants — it’s a physical, the backyard brawl — Georgia has an advantage. If Florida’s able to do that, I think they have too many playmakers. They get it done, unless it’s played on Georgia’s terms.”

Senior quarterback Kyle Trask has played absolutely out of his mind this year, throwing more than four touchdowns in every game this year — including the Gator’s first game of the season where he threw for 416 yards and six touchdowns against Ole Miss. Trask has thrown for 18 touchdowns and two interceptions through four games.

Saturday’s clash of Florida’s elite offense vs. Georgia’s top-rated defense could certainly be one for the books.