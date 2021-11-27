Tim Tebow Names The 1 “Mistake” SEC Programs Make

On Friday’s edition of First Take, Tim Tebow and the rest of the crew discussed Jim Harbaugh’s job security. This led to an interesting conversation about some mistakes that athletic directors make.

Tebow dismissed the notion that Harbaugh should get fired just because he can’t match up against Ohio State. He then compared that hypothetical move to SEC schools firing coaches because they don’t have the firepower to keep up with Nick Saban and Alabama.

“This is the mistake so many people have made in the SEC because no one has really beaten Bama, so they fire their coach because they try to match up against Nick Saban and Alabama, which no one in college football history has ever done,” Tebow said. “You can’t base it just off of, if you’re an SEC team, against Bama, if you’re Michigan, against Ohio State. The program is going in the right direction. If we fire Harbaugh now, who are we going to get that is going to be able to make it any better? I don’t see anybody out there right now. What you need to do is be able to take the momentum, build, build, build, and one day possibly get over the hump.”

Though he didn’t definitively say it, Tebow was most likely hinting at Florida and LSU parting ways with Dan Mullen and Ed Orgeron, respectively.

Here was the segment from First Take:

While SEC football teams should strive to one day be as consistent as Alabama, it’s tough to judge coaches on that scale.

At the end of the day, we might never see a team replicate the success that Alabama has had under Saban. Despite constantly losing coaches and players, the Crimson Tide are almost always a championship contender.

Do you agree with Tebow’s stance on this topic?