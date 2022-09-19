Tim Tebow Reveals What He Does With His Heisman Trophy

FLORHAM PARK, NJ - MAY 24: Tim Tebow #15 of the New York Jets speaks to reporters after an organized team activity at the New York Jets Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on May 24, 2012 in Florham Park, New Jersey. (Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images)

Tim Tebow has one of the best trophies in all of sports - the Heisman.

The former Florida Gators great won the Heisman Trophy during the 2008 season. However, Tebow doesn't typically have the Heisman Trophy in his possession.

Tebow explained to the Dan Patrick Show that he auctions off his Heisman Trophy every year for charity.

"Tim Tebow told us he auctions off his Heisman Trophy every year and the winner gets to keep it for a year. The country singer Luke Bryan has it now. Tim said the yearly auctions have raised almost a million for charities over the past decade," Paul Pabst tweeted.

That's a pretty cool move by the legendary college football quarterback.

Well done, Tim.