Tim Tebow Says 1 College QB Reminds Him Of Johnny Manziel

Earlier this offseason, the Ole Miss Rebels made headlines when the team decided to hire Lane Kiffin as the head football coach.

Through two games, the Rebels sit at 1-1, losing the season opener to the Florida Gators before bouncing back with a 42-41 win over Kentucky. The Kiffin era is off to a hot start, with the Rebels scoring at least 35 points in each of the first two games.

One player in particular has benefitted from Kiffin’s arrival: quarterback Matt Corral. In two games, the sophomore quarterback has 715 passing yards with seven touchdowns and just one interception.

He also rushed for 101 yards on the ground. After his offensive explosion in the first two games, ESPN college football analyst Tim Tebow said Corral reminded him of one of the most electric quarterbacks in college football history.

Corral reminds Tebow of Johnny Manziel. Here’s what he had to say, via 247Sports:

“Big plays, they’re leading the country,” Tebow said of Corral and the offense. “In two games, they have nine plays over 30 yards. They need to have 13 or 14 after today to get a win against Alabama. This kid’s a baller. He’s underrated. Everybody wanted John Rhys-Plumlee this year, but he has stepped up and scored, scored, scored. Lane Kiffin is dialing up a lot of big-time plays. He’s got poise in the pocket. He’s got deep-field accuracy and he’s got moxie. There’s a ton of Johnny Manziel in this kid. He can make plays. Listen, Johnny Manziel had an amazing upset win against Alabama. Can Matt Corral pull off something like that? If he does, he needs some defensive help.”

Corral and the Rebels will be going toe-to-toe with the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday.

Lane Kiffin has the chance to take down his former school, but can Corral lead him to victory? If he’s as much like Manziel as Tebow said, there’s a chance.

Alabama and Ole Miss kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET.