Tim Tebow Suggests "Big Upset" Could Happen This Weekend

Florida legend Tim Tebow was on ESPN's "SportsCenter" this Saturday morning. While on air, he revealed which SEC team is on upset alert this weekend.

Tebow said LSU has to make sure it doesn't overlook Arkansas. Brian Kelly's squad is coming off a thrilling win over Alabama.

If LSU underestimates Arkansas on the road, it could potentially suffer a devastating loss.

“I think it’s underestimating Arkansas," Tebow said, via Saturday Down South. "Listen, they're going to Arkansas. It’s a rivalry game. You look over the last 20 years, crazy things have happened in this game. It’s also going to be 35 degrees, but it’ll feel like 27. You’re coming off of a couple massive wins. You can’t have a hangover. You’ve got to come in with a lot of respect for Arkansas."

Tebow pointed out that Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson has plenty of experience in big games. He won't be afraid of LSU's defense.

"KJ Jefferson — this is a kid that has so much experience," Tebow added. "He’s a big-time quarterback running, throwing and making plays. This is an Arkansas team that knocked off a ranked Cincinnati and knocked off a ranked BYU. They’re still a really good team that’s not getting the respect that they deserve."

Jefferson has 1,981 passing yards, 17 touchdowns and three interceptions this season.

Kickoff for the Arkansas-LSU game is at 12 p.m. ET on ESPN.