Tim Tebow Unveils His Predictions For The College Football Playoff

On Friday morning, ESPN college football analyst Tim Tebow hopped on First Take to break down the looming College Football Playoff semifinal match-ups.

During his time on the show, Tebow revealed his predictions for the games and who will make it to the title game.

Much like every other college football analyst, Tebow thinks the LSU Tigers will handle their business against the Oklahoma Sooners. Quarterback Joe burrow and company enter as heavy favorites to make their first title game since the 2011 season.

“I’m gonna go LSU here. I think they’ll be able to last a little bit longer. Joe Burrow and company with these receivers will be too much at the end [for Oklahoma],” Tebow said about the LSU-Oklahoma match-up.

As for the Fiesta Bowl, Tebow thinks Clemson will make it back to the title game – but it will be close.

“I’m gonna go with Clemson in a close one. I think people don’t realize how good Brent Venables is as the defensive coordinator and I think he’s one of the best in the country…Last year in the national championship he totally threw [Alabama quarterback] Tua Tagovailoa for a loop. I think he’s going to bring a lot of pressure…They’re going to do a lot of unique things against Justin Fields and Ohio State that will give them a very close win over a very good Ohio State team,” Tebow said.

His full comments can be seen below.

The action kicks off on Saturday afternoon. LSU and Oklahoma get the College Football Playoff party started with a 4:00 p.m. ET kickoff.

Ohio State and Clemson will follow that up with an 8:00 p.m. ET kick. Both games will be on ESPN.