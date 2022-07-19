Look: Tim Tebow Was Able To Film Special Commercial This Year

FLORHAM PARK, NJ - MAY 24: Tim Tebow #15 of the New York Jets speaks to reporters after an organized team activity at the New York Jets Atlantic Health Jets Training Center on May 24, 2012 in Florham Park, New Jersey. (Photo by Jeff Zelevansky/Getty Images)

Tim Tebow has returned to the Heisman House, which recently welcomed another SEC star.

When breaking down the conference's top quarterbacks on the SEC Network, the former Florida Gators icon said he was recently at the Nissan Heisman House with Alabama's Bryce Young.

Tebow said the reigning Heisman winner was a "calm" and "poised" actor.

Tebow has frequently participated in the long-running advertising campaign. Kyler Murray, Baker Mayfield, and Bo Jackson mocked the quarterback's brief baseball career in last year's advertisement.

However, Young's involvement would signify a notable change made possible by new NCAA rules.

Because of NIL rights, the Nissan campaign can now welcome current college players to the commercial. Per Tebow, it appears the car company has quickly brought the Crimson Tide quarterback on board.

Young will look to join Archie Griffin as the only player to win back-to-back Heismans. He's a top candidate to earn the prestigious honor again after accounting for 50 touchdowns (47 passing, three rushing) during his sophomore season.

Before beginning the 2022 campaign, Young reportedly spent time with Tebow and other Heisman Trophy recipients.