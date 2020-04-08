Tim Tebow, Wife Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters Post Hilarious Workout Video

Last week, former college football star Tim Tebow posted a workout video that had people buzzing.
“Just wanted to share this workout,” Tebow wrote on Instagram on Wednesday. “I know so many of the gyms are closed right now, but I thought this push/pull could still be valuable. One of my next goals is to share a workout you guys can do at home.”
It was a great message from Tebow, but the workout he shared was absolutely ridiculous. The former college football star was repping 140-pound weights in the video.
Well, this week, he decided to post a more relatable workout for the rest of us at home. He showed what his workouts looked like “before marriage vs. after marriage.”
Check it out.
What is happening… @DemiLeighNP pic.twitter.com/zlYZY7yLr4
— Tim Tebow (@TimTebow) April 7, 2020
Tebow and former Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters married earlier this year.
It looks like married life has changed a few of the things the former Florida star does in the weight room. Of course, just last week he was throwing around 100-pound dumbbells like they were nothing.
Tebow and Nel-Peters aren’t having any trouble staying fit while they stay home.