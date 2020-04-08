Tim Tebow, Wife Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters Post Hilarious Workout Video

Last week, former college football star Tim Tebow posted a workout video that had people buzzing.

“Just wanted to share this workout,” Tebow wrote on Instagram on Wednesday. “I know so many of the gyms are closed right now, but I thought this push/pull could still be valuable. One of my next goals is to share a workout you guys can do at home.”

It was a great message from Tebow, but the workout he shared was absolutely ridiculous. The former college football star was repping 140-pound weights in the video.

Well, this week, he decided to post a more relatable workout for the rest of us at home. He showed what his workouts looked like “before marriage vs. after marriage.”

Check it out.

Tebow and former Miss Universe Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters married earlier this year.

It looks like married life has changed a few of the things the former Florida star does in the weight room. Of course, just last week he was throwing around 100-pound dumbbells like they were nothing.

Tebow and Nel-Peters aren’t having any trouble staying fit while they stay home.