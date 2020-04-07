TJ Bollers is one of the top defensive end prospects in the 2021 cycle. The 4-star DE named his final six schools on Tuesday afternoon.

The Iowa native has narrowed his recruitment down to just Wisconsin, Iowa State, Northwestern, Nebraska, Alabama and Cal. He announced his top six via his personal Twitter.

Bollers ranks as the No. 7 WDE and 140th overall prospect in the 2021 cycle, according to the 247Sports composite score. The 6-foot-3, 237-pound prospect is one of the more sought-after recruits in the country.

Bollers’ top six includes prominent programs like Alabama, Wisconsin and Nebraska. Meanwhile Iowa State, Cal and Northwestern have tough sledding ahead with better athletic schools in the mix.

Bollers’ recruitment is just getting started, but this is expected to be a two-team race. Wisconsin appears to be the front runner at the moment with Nebraska trailing a bit behind.

The Badgers emphasize offensive and defensive line play. Wisconsin also has a track record of sending players to the NFL – a successful development program goes a long way for recruits hoping to be a pro one day.

Meanwhile, Nebraska looks to be a program on the rise with Scott Frost at the helm. A player like Bollers could be a defensive leader for the Huskers for years to come.