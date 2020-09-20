Today Was Brutal For Former Big Ten Football Stars

The Spun

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley on the bench.TAMPA, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 22: Saquon Barkley #26 of the New York Giants looks on from the bench after being injured against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the fourth quarter at Raymond James Stadium on September 22, 2019 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Today was a brutal injury day for the National Football League and the Big Ten Conference saw multiple former star players go down.

Three of the best players in recent conference history were carted off the field on NFL Sunday.

San Francisco 49ers star defensive end Nick Bosa, New York Giants star running back Saquon Barkley and Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell went down with injuries.

All three injuries could be serious, with Bosa and Barkley having possible torn ACLs. Campbell also suffered a likely knee injury.

It was a devastating injury day for the NFL and the Big Ten in particular.

Cleveland Browns star wide receiver Odell Beckham posted a heartwarming message for everyone who suffered an injury today.

“My prayers are up for all of my brothers that went down today. May god place his healing hand of grace upon yall! Hate to see it!” he tweeted.

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas, who is nursing an injury of his own, did the same.

“A lot of injuries today I pray for protection and healing. S–t happens fast,” he tweeted this afternoon.

Our thoughts are with everyone who went down with an injury today. Hopefully they are not as serious as initially feared.


