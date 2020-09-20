Today Was Brutal For Former Big Ten Football Stars

Today was a brutal injury day for the National Football League and the Big Ten Conference saw multiple former star players go down.

Three of the best players in recent conference history were carted off the field on NFL Sunday.

San Francisco 49ers star defensive end Nick Bosa, New York Giants star running back Saquon Barkley and Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Parris Campbell went down with injuries.

All three injuries could be serious, with Bosa and Barkley having possible torn ACLs. Campbell also suffered a likely knee injury.

It was a devastating injury day for the NFL and the Big Ten in particular.

Today: Nick Bosa carter off with bad knee injury. Saquon Barkley carried off with knee injury. Parris Campbell carted off with knee injury. Drew Lock in locker room with shoulder injury. Man…. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 20, 2020

Cleveland Browns star wide receiver Odell Beckham posted a heartwarming message for everyone who suffered an injury today.

“My prayers are up for all of my brothers that went down today. May god place his healing hand of grace upon yall! Hate to see it!” he tweeted.

My prayers are up for all of my brothers that went down today. May god place his healing hand of grace upon yall! Hate to see it! — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) September 20, 2020

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Michael Thomas, who is nursing an injury of his own, did the same.

“A lot of injuries today I pray for protection and healing. S–t happens fast,” he tweeted this afternoon.

A lot of injuries today I pray for protection and healing. Shit happens fast. — Michael Thomas (@Cantguardmike) September 20, 2020

Our thoughts are with everyone who went down with an injury today. Hopefully they are not as serious as initially feared.